Point72 Europe London LLP Has $6.70 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Comerica comprises 1.7% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.08% of Comerica worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Comerica by 28.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

