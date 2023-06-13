Point72 Europe London LLP Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 3.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $682.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $664.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.