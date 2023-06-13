Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $28.44 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,545,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,443,000. AT&T makes up about 7.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in AT&T by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.