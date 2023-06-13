Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $18,891,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,940,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

