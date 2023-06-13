Point72 Europe London LLP Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Point72 Europe London LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.24.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

