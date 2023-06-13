Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 302,742 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Point72 Europe London LLP reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,742 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $232.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

