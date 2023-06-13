Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 9,900 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after buying an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,248,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.78.

NYSE FDS opened at $400.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.36.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

