Point72 Europe London LLP Takes $551,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after buying an additional 575,661 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 364,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,983,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,058,000 after buying an additional 356,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

NYSE DAR opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

