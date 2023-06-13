Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,000. Coca-Cola comprises 2.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 155,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 242,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $3,917,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

