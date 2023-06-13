Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,000. Coca-Cola comprises 2.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 155,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 242,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $3,917,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.