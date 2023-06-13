Point72 Europe London LLP Trims Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Point72 Europe London LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Halliburton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,384,178 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $408,617,000 after purchasing an additional 384,016 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $10,838,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

