Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 10,329 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 386.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.1% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,496,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,352,000 after purchasing an additional 549,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $179.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.05 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.