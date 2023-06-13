Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 7,120 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Photronics were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PLAB opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.89. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

