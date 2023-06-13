Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 37,100 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.5% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.11.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $271.05 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $276.57. The firm has a market cap of $694.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.10.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

