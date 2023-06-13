Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.97 Million Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 116.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,044 shares during the period. Chindata Group accounts for about 1.0% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Chindata Group worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 833,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 615,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 130,014 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after buying an additional 603,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CD opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.54. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $9.21.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.24 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 15.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.