Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 359.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,093 shares during the period. PDD accounts for about 12.1% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $36,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in PDD by 4.1% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDD. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

