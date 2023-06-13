Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.41 Million in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. GDS makes up approximately 0.5% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in GDS by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GDS by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. HSBC started coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of GDS stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.