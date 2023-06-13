Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.45 Million in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 394,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Himax Technologies comprises 0.8% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIMX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 158.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.