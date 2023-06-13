Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $4.09 Million Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000. Ambarella makes up about 1.3% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.13% of Ambarella as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.35.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $185,977.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,434. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

