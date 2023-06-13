Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Qorvo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,408,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

