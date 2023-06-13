Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 1,856.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,054 shares during the period. NIO makes up approximately 3.0% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIO by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of NIO by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 202,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 97,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NIO opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.92. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

