Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 519,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,000. MINISO Group accounts for about 1.8% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of MINISO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 627.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,025,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 884,863 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 455,039 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,201,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 448,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MINISO Group by 240.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 417,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Stock Up 0.5 %

MNSO stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.33.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

