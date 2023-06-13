Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Update

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,400 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the May 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POLA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Polar Power during the third quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%.

About Polar Power

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.