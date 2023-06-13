Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU) Short Interest Up 900.0% in May

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

XPDBU stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Institutional Trading of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPDBU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 355,220 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Meteora Capital LLC grew its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 169.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

