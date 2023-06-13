PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $31.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

PPL Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

