Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 74.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 2,204.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Up 0.2 %

Premier Dividend Announcement

PINC stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. Premier has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

