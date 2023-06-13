Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.14% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,008,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE EL opened at $179.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.18 and a 200 day moving average of $237.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.38.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

