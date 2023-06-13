Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.03% of CSX worth $1,324,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

