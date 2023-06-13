Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,466,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $174.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.24.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

