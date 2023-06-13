Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.45% of FirstEnergy worth $826,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,818 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,832 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,035,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 978,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 58.1% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 934,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

