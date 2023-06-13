Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.03 Billion Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347,542 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.04% of American Tower worth $1,026,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMT opened at $188.62 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day moving average of $206.19.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

