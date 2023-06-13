Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.36 Billion Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,697,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 460,287 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.83% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,356,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,519 shares of company stock worth $17,674,209. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $340.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $243.17 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.37 and its 200 day moving average is $312.98.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

