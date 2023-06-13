Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.41 Billion Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,480,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,406,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prologis by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,048,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $155,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.67. The firm has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

