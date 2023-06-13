Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.43 Billion Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.34% of Zimmer Biomet worth $1,428,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after acquiring an additional 235,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,199,000 after acquiring an additional 683,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95,972 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,686,000 after acquiring an additional 219,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

ZBH stock opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average of $128.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

