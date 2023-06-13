Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.43 Billion Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 912.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.20% of U.S. Bancorp worth $1,428,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

USB opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

