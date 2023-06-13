Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $989.26 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,006,358 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $989,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,671,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $901,267,000 after buying an additional 132,105 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $863,392,000 after acquiring an additional 574,495 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,052,000 after acquiring an additional 671,235 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

