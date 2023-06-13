Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392,128 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.60% of Agilent Technologies worth $1,153,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $118.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.44. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

