Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,015,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $474.18 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.63 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $491.21 and its 200 day moving average is $507.48.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

See Also

