Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 217,891 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,152,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,891 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.70% of Conagra Brands worth $1,050,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

