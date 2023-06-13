Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 24,502 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,134,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,502 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.45% of PepsiCo worth $1,108,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.59. The company has a market capitalization of $250.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

