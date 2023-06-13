Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,585,126 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,066,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,059,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

