Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Procure Space ETF Stock Performance

UFO opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Procure Space ETF has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 142.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter.

