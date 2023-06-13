Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Progress Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

PRGS opened at $60.30 on Thursday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.