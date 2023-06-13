Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Lowered by Masterton Capital Management LP

Masterton Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 6.7% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

PLD stock opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.67. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

