Prologis, Inc. (PLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on June 30th

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Prologis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 112.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.
Prologis Price Performance
NYSE:PLD opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.67. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.
