Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $98.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average of $92.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 940.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

