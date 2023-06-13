PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after purchasing an additional 575,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,051 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $59.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

