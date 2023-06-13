PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Position Boosted by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) by 1,857.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 4.91% of PureTech Health worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PureTech Health Price Performance

Shares of PRTC opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. PureTech Health plc has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $38.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.