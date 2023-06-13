PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Position Boosted by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) by 1,857.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 4.91% of PureTech Health worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
PureTech Health Price Performance
Shares of PRTC opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. PureTech Health plc has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $38.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.
PureTech Health Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureTech Health (PRTC)
- Can Warner Brothers Discovery Recover from the WGA Strike?
- Novartis Stock Screams Value After Chinook Therapeutics Buyout
- First Citizens Boosts Assets With SVB Acquisition; Stock Surges
- Alamos Gold In Tight Trading Range, Sets Up For Potential Gains
- Rebound Rallies? The Dow’s 2 Most Oversold Stocks Are Stabilizing
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.