Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 98,229 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,229 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $122,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,560. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $129.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.04 billion, a PE ratio of 561.70, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $130.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

