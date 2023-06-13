Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 872,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,704 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $86,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

