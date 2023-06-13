Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of MSCI worth $170,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $474.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.63 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.48.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

